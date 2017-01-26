Time running out for a two-state solution

Indonesia -- Salem Mu'tan, a Palestinian from the village of Burqah in the West Bank, was forced to move to the United States following the 1967 Israeli Occupation. After retiring, he decided to return home only to realize that the land where he was born was nothing like it used to be with the encroaching Israeli settlements and onerous roadblocks.

Despite all the hurdles, he said "Life in the U.S. is easy, but I come here because I love my land, I miss it." For 50 years Salem and the rest of the Palestinians have had to grapple with their ceaseless longing for home, the longing that reverberates throughout the world, including in Indonesia, where there is humongous sympathy for the Palestinians' agony.

While the Israel-Palestine conflict might seem like rocket science, there has always been an international consensus on what its resolution should generally look like, what is often referred to as the so-called "two-state solution."

The consensus was again reaffirmed in Paris, where more than 70 countries, including Indonesia, gathered to bolster international support for the two-state solution. The French initiative is undoubtedly commendable, but skepticism abounds as some argue that it is time to kiss the two-state solution goodbye.

There are now roughly 600,000 Israeli citizens residing in the settlements built in the occupied Palestinian territory. With the settlements sprawling all over the West Bank it seems that carving out two separate territories — which is a logical prerequisite for two-state solution — has become virtually impossible. Furthermore, the naysayers point out that the international community's appetite for the two-state solution may soon evaporate. As Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said "This (Paris) conference is among the last twitches of yesterday's world. Tomorrow's world will be different."

The truth is the window for the two-state solution is closing — claiming otherwise is just naive — but it has not completely shut.

The Israeli settlements constitute enormous stumbling blocks, but there are ways to overcome them. For instance, Israel and Palestine can mutually agree on land swaps, or on granting Palestinian citizenship to the settlers, or on facilitating the settlers' relocation. Of course, it will be a herculean task that requires tortuous compromise from both sides but the point is that the settlements are not the end of the road.

While international support for two-state solution may be dwindling, we cannot be oblivious to the growing international chorus supporting statehood for both Israel and Palestine. Now, 137 countries or more than 70 percent of U.N. members have recognized the state of Palestine. The British, French and even the European Parliament have each passed a resolution supporting the recognition of the state of Palestine.