Obama and the curious case of Chelsea Manning

Thailand -- Chelsea Manning's story concerns three groups of people with very different ideas of how to change the world.

The first comprises those who share her ideals, which are that government secrets are bad for mankind and hence must be exposed. The second is made up of "national security" advocates who want her jailed for life, if not sentenced to death. Somewhere in between is the third group, represented by Barack Obama, who dropped a political bombshell during his final days in office by commuting Manning's 35-year jail sentence so that she walks free this year.

For the neutrals, here are the straightforward developments: In 2010, Manning handed over a massive tranche of classified U.S. government documents to Wikileaks in what was described as one of the world's biggest breaches of state secrets. She was sentenced in 2013, but Obama's commutation means she will be freed this May. It is not a pardon, though, meaning the guilty verdict stands along with her dishonorable discharge from the U.S. Army.

For the first group, here's the main argument: What's wrong with showing the world cockpit footage of an Apache helicopter killing 12 innocent people in Baghdad? Why jail someone for exposing such truth to the public?

For the second group, of course, it was an unforgivable sin that endangered American lives by inviting revenge for the deaths of innocent Muslims.

Trapped between them, Obama essentially said, "Yes, she's guilty, but she has been punished enough so I'm letting her go."

What about you? It's not easy, is it? This is like the abortion debate, where pro-life extremists will resolutely stand their ground as long as it's not their daughters who are raped and get pregnant. Is Manning a hero or a traitor? The journalist who broke the story of Edward Snowden, another highly controversial Wikileaks informant, said Manning's action had "inspired millions around the world".

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who has taken refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012, tweeted: "Thank you to everyone who campaigned for Chelsea Manning's clemency. Your courage and determination made the impossible possible."

But at what cost? This is the core question of the "Traitor!" camp. Republican Senator John McCain said Obama was making "a grave mistake that I fear will encourage further acts of espionage". House Speaker Paul Ryan, also a Republican, said the clemency was "outrageous". An unnamed former high-ranking intelligence official was "shocked" by "this inexplicable use of executive power" and how "deeply hypocritical" U.S. politicians were given Obama's denunciation of Wikileaks' role in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee during the presidential election.