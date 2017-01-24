If US turns inward, Beijing's clout will rise

BEIJING -- An isolationist Washington will allow Beijing to boost its strategic influence in Asia, say experts.

A protectionist United States that is less engaged in East Asia could lead to the growth of Chinese influence in the region, said analysts in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's inaugural speech.

Trump, in his speech on Friday, made it clear he would pursue a protectionist and isolationist "America first" policy, including on trade, in a bid to bring jobs back to the U.S.

The White House, in a statement, said the U.S. will withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact, one of the largest in the region that brings together 12 nations.

Signaling a renewed focus on counter-terrorism, Trump said the U.S. would "reinforce old alliances and form new ones, and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism."

And while Trump did not mention China by name, Beijing is likely to expect pressure from the U.S. in the areas of trade and geopolitics.

"Trade friction between a Trump-led U.S. and China is highly probable," given that Trump meant to overturn current U.S. trade and economic policies to revitalize the U.S. economy, said the state-run Global Times in an editorial. It added that China could also face pressure from the U.S. in geopolitics.

A U.S. that is protectionist and distracted by security issues in other parts of the world will "create some impression in the minds of local elites in East Asia that the U.S. is not as reliable as it used to be," said Associate Professor Li Mingjiang from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

"You can then see the growth of Chinese influence. Some countries will decide to be engaged with China, and you can see the very gradual transformation of regional security alignments slightly in favor of China," he added.

The U.S.' withdrawal from the TPP — and its likely trade disputes with China and other countries in the region — means it is unlikely to take the leading role in shaping the economic integration of the region, thus giving China more scope to do so.

"In the coming years, China may have the opportunity to further expand its economic influence in the region," said Prof Li.