Thailand and rest of SE Asia must brace for Trump change

BANGKOK -- Should Trump follow the protectionist path, he will pave the way for greater Chinese influence over ASEAN.

Every incoming U.S. president since World War II has talked about the burden of leadership in the international arena and asked citizens to accept the America's place in it. Ronald Reagan talked about the fight for freedom abroad, while John F. Kennedy stressed foreign policy.

Bill Clinton came into office with little experience of foreign affairs but left behind a legacy that centered on international relations.

President Donald Trump, on the other hand, tells Americans that the whole world — except Russia — is out to take advantage of the U.S.

He said it during the campaign and he said it again in his inaugural address yesterday. Indeed, this is a big turnaround in terms of outlook for any president in the recent past.

The world still recalls Kennedy's willingness to "pay any price" for freedom. But the Vietnam War marred that.

George W. Bush talked about freedom repeatedly in his 2005 speech but his administration ended up tarnished by the Iraq War, which Trump wasted no time in making reference to when challenging recent findings by the intelligence community linking Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.

In short, Trump thinks it would be wise to do a complete U-turn. America, according to the new president, is being conned by the rest of the world. American workers are paying the price.

"We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs," he declared. "Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength." This was the first inaugural address — a call for protectionism.

But the America-first theme doesn't have to be dark and gloomy. It remains to be seen if this isolationist rhetoric translates into a national agenda.