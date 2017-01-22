At Davos, Biden, Xi hammer home the need to defend global order

Singapore - As his term as U.S. vice president drew to a close, Joe Biden delivered a rallying call to government and business leaders in Davos to keep up their fight to defend the liberal global economic and political order that has come under pressure from populist challengers in recent months.

Leaders in Western countries, led by the United States, had to defend the liberal global order that their forefathers had shown "foresight, audacity and big heartedness" in building. Institutions and initiatives such as the United Nations, Nato, the European Union, the Marshall Plan and Bretton Woods had helped secure the decades of peace and prosperity that the world has enjoyed, he told his audience at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Urging leaders not to lose sight of the years of effort it took to build these institutions and foster the community of values that underpinned them, he added that leaders in the West "could not wait for others to write the future they want to see"

'A different vision of the future'

They should reject the impulse to "hunker down, shut the gates, build walls, exit at this moment," in the face of challenges thrown up by globalization, from growing income inequality to a deepening sense of insecurity among voters that the system would deliver on the promise of better lives for their children, he said.

Noting the unease felt around the world following recent events, he addressed the Republican elephant that has been hanging about the WEF's cavernous Congress Hall for the past two days. Although he insisted his remarks were not directed at the incoming Donald Trump administration — mention of which prompted a loud boo from someone in the crowd — he set out in plain terms what he thought the world wanted to see from an American leadership.

As is his style, he did not mince his words. He pointedly called out Russian President Vladimir Putin, who, he said, "has a different vision of the future." He charged that Putin was behind cyber attacks and misinformation to influence electoral outcomes in Western democracies, including the recent U.S. elections. He said the Russian leader also aimed to undermine Western alliances like NATO, seeking instead to build a world divided into spheres of influence where regional players, like Russia, would hold sway.

The U.S., for its part, had stood for an international order where countries were free to decide their own futures and associate with others as they saw fit. "That was our position, is our position, and should be our position," Biden asserted, noting that he had chosen to deliver his last speech in Davos, in much the same vein as he had set out the Obama administration's foreign policy agenda in Europe, in a speech in Munich, soon after taking office eight years ago.