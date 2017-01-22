To end 'honor' killings, a change in the law is needed

Pakistan -- The murder of the 18-year-old Zeenat in June last year repulsed the nation, not only for the gruesome manner in which it was carried out — Zeenat being doused with kerosene and set alight — but also because it was her own mother who had torched her.

The back story was a familiar one: a woman marrying of her own free will and a family determined to mete out the ultimate punishment to her for having "shamed" them.

Most "honor" killers go scot-free courtesy the legal loophole whereby families of victims can forgive the perpetrator, a particularly grotesque provision in the context of honor killings where the victim's family and the perpetrator are often one and the same. However, that the accused in this instance have been punished owes more to the fact they were charged under the Anti Terrorism Act rather than the legal landscape for this terrible crime having changed significantly.

Legislation falls short on an important front by not making honor killings non-compoundable, that is, one in which a compromise cannot be effected. Instead, it does little more than prescribe imprisonment for life — and that too is subject to judicial discretion. That is not enough to serve the ends of justice, particularly given the problem has its roots in the society's cultural mindset.

These legal shortcomings should be addressed and police, prosecutors and judges trained to appreciate that so-called honor is never a mitigating factor in murder.

This is an editorial published by Dawn on Jan. 20.