Japanese firms must prepare for 'hard Brexit'

The exit from the European Union will entail serious economic risks. Britain finally worked out a policy that squarely looks at a harsh reality. It must be ensured that the policy will lead to Britain's orderly withdrawal from the EU.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced her country's intention to have a "hard Brexit," with an emphasis on restricting immigration and pulling out of the EU single market. She said Britain would not seek a deal leaving the country "half in, half out" of the EU. This is because many British people want restrictions on immigration.

The single market adopts free movement of people, goods, capital and services as a principle. May had been stressing that she would pursue both restrictions on immigration and free trade with the single market, drawing repeated warnings from the EU that "cherry-picking" is unacceptable.

The fact that May, for the first time, accepted a hard Brexit apparently marked one step forward toward the start of negotiations with the EU.

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, positively evaluated Britain's policy as "realistic."

May plans to send a formal Brexit notification to the EU by the end of March, but there are a mountain of difficult tasks to tackle.

The British supreme court is currently examining whether parliamentary approval is necessary for the notification. Adjustment may be necessary depending on its judgment.