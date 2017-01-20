A double-edged sword for Beijing

HONG KONG -- With U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration approaching, it worries many that his ambition and stated potential actions to revive U.S. manufacturing and employment may heighten trade frictions with China.

Not only has he accused China of "stealing jobs away from Americans," he has also nominated a number of trade hawks known for wanting to play protectionist cards against China to form a new National Trade Council.

He has handpicked Peter Navarro, a noted China critic as his new director of trade and industry policy, and Robert Lighthizer, former deputy trade representative in the administration of Ronald Reagan known for waging a trade war with Japan, as the U.S. trade representative.

Trump and his team of outspoken China hawks could spell escalated tensions in China-U.S. trade exchanges. And, as the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington has said, a trade war is not impossible should the new U.S. president carry through campaign promises such as the one to impose a 45 percent import tariff on Chinese goods. That warrants high vigilance from both countries as a trade war would have devastating effects on bilateral trade ties.

The odds are increasing that China's steel industry will be the first target and victim, as Trump has made several hardliners in the industry his economic advisers. That means Chinese steel exports may face stricter anti-monopoly and anti-dumping investigations by the U.S., even tariff-related discrimination, highlighting the need for Beijing to push forward reduction of the country's excessive capacity and the upgrading of its manufacturing.

Also not good news for China, which has made more direct investment in the U.S. than the other way round for four consecutive years as of 2015 — a trend that is likely to continue in the years to come — as well as threatening U.S. companies that deploy factories overseas with punitive tariffs, is that Trump is trying to lure them back with favorable tax policies.

However, the incoming administration should bear in mind that Chinese businesses have already made big investments in the U.S. that have played a significant role in the U.S. economic recovery and created jobs for Americans, and most U.S. states are involved in some kind of business with China.