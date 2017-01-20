Unpredictability and uncertainty in Asia

BANGKOK -- Donald Trump will today assume the presidency of the United States. Even before the elections, an air of caution prevailed in Asia regarding a possible Trump win. This is being felt more now than ever, as seen in the pages of The China Post's associated newspapers in the Asia News Network.

The Yomiuri Shimbun, in an editorial earlier this week, wrote that the "global order based on freedom, democracy and the rule of law is being shaken."

"Caution must be exercised against attempts by China and Russia to exploit a change of administration in the United States to increase acts of hegemony and change the order. The peace and prosperity enjoyed since the end of World War II have been supported by the alliance forged with the United States as its pivot, as well as international cooperation and free trade. Donald Trump, who will be sworn in as U.S. president on Friday, lacks this basic understanding. His isolationist and unpredictable speech and behavior will pose the greatest risk factor this year," it said.

The Japanese newspaper noted that it is worrying to note that "Trump is exclusively concerned with trade interests and does not bother to put stability-related issues facing the Asia-Pacific region into perspective. There is growing anxiety that he may become involved in making deals with China, as though he was doing business."

Japan is of course worried as it faces China's growing assertiveness in the region.

"What kind of diplomatic strategy and guiding principle will Trump adopt in dealing with China and Russia? He must quickly show his ideas in this respect," The Yomiuri Shimbun wrote.