Way to go Donald, for bringing attention to conflicts of interest

BANGKOK -- Thank you, Donald Trump, for making "conflict of interest" a popular political term once again. I confess I was losing faith in modern-day democracy, as it seemed anyone with a fat bank account and decent track record in business could take a nation's helm unopposed. But then you came along. You and your multibillion-dollar empire riding on a sizeable chunk of debt.

Every American media outlet is sounding the alarm bell. And who wouldn't be worried? The U.S. presidency's relationship with financial institutions, bankers and fund managers — who play key roles in national and global economies and have always been viewed with deep public suspicion — is complicated already. Your arrival in the White House on Friday will multiply the complication tenfold.

You have asked everyone to cool down, explaining that your businesses have been transferred to your sons. Well, my deja vu will be complete if your empire is found to be engaged in tax hanky-panky or if it is eventually sold to a foreign buyer, a Russian maybe. As leader of the most powerful nation on earth, things could go in your favor or turn against you. In other words, the whole system could cover up or trivialize tax evasion, or the media and your opponents could turn over every stone in the search for a missing payment here or an act of nepotism there, no matter how minuscule.

The good news for me and the bad news for you is that it's looking like the latter. Google "Donald Trump + conflict of interest" and nearly 10 million hits come up. Your policy toward Bank A, no matter how straightforward and sincere, will unavoidably be linked to the debt owed by your empire and/or lead to the question of why you aren't treating Bank B the same way. And trust me: never, ever let your empire get anywhere near government-related projects, auctions or whatever.

I liked your first press conference as the president-elect, though. Four years will fly by with that press corps, your dismissive gestures and your relentless attacks on certain media groups. Wouldn't it be nice, you suggested, if you and Vladimir Putin liked each other. Some U.S. journalists thought the remark "childish." but who says U.S. and Russian leaders have to hate each other?

Film stars, novelists and other artists have lined up against you, but you have kept silent and let your tweets do the talking. It's a cool move, but let me remind you that they are American too. Do you really want to end up like a certain, now-exiled Thai politician who once infamously said that those who voted for him would be "served" first by his government.