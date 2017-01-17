The importance of nurturing fatherhood

SINGAPORE -- A former colleague of mine rarely bought food at noon, preferring a "home-cooked meal" made by his retired father. It was dry slices of white bread heaped with pork floss or condensed milk and, once, a can of tuna.

This colleague ate every bite because it fed the inexhaustible hunger a child never stops feeling for his father's love and attention.

What a pity that many men respond to such hunger from their progeny only after they have achieved a certain career goal or when they have no choice but to retire.

Just as a man would, I cherish my career as much as future plans of having children and raising a family. Giving my partner equal opportunity to nurture at home seems to be the way forward.

Researchers have said for years that fathers are just as important as mothers in influencing how a child develops mentally, socially and emotionally. Studies by the University of Michigan, reported in Science Daily last July, showed father-child interactions either damage or enhance language development, problem-solving abilities and social skills. This influence is separate from the mother's and extends to children as young as two years old.

Frighteningly, though, when I consider our infrastructure, social systems continue to reinforce the idea that a woman is the primary caregiver and educator of children. A man's main job is simply to be the breadwinner.

Take our vocabulary. In a family formed by a heteronormative couple, we would speak of a "hands-on father" to describe a man who burps and feeds and changes his child, or even just engages them in play. Research shows that for many men, playtime forms the majority of their interaction with their children.

A female parent who does the same is simply called a "mother." One single word encompasses these same tasks and so many more, such as housework, budgeting, first aid and counseling a little human being.

I'm not convinced this is mandated by genetics. The design of our play areas — movie theaters, malls and parks — rarely reflects a belief that men are also parents responsible for children's needs beyond having fun. Why else does male restroom design not always include changing tables or a closed stall for dads with daughters who need to go to the potty?

In Singapore, some newer malls in heartland areas and several along Orchard Road have unisex family rooms that parents of both genders can use to care for babies and toddlers.

Yet many restrooms at MRT stations do not have similar facilities for fathers. This sends the message that stinky nappies are still very much the job of female commuters on these lines. Take this job away from women and give them a freshly diapered child instead. See how quickly they, too, would light up, relax and have fun.