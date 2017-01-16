Thailand's Children's Day needs a return to innocence Tweet BANGKOK -- Thais recently celebrated National Children's Day, when youngsters are given just about everything they want, from toys and games to visits to a zoo or amusement park. What they tend not to get, though, is what they actually need and, in this, parents and other adults often struggle to find appropriate ideas. Too often the debate over what Thailand needs most has become vociferous, divisive and even violent. Our prime ministers can always be counted upon to declare children "the country's future", usually adding that good behavior should be their goal and their greatest attribute. Defining goodness, though, isn't as straightforward as it first seems. It's surely difficult for our kids, growing up at a time when values vary rather than being held in common, where key principles in life so frequently clash. Politics has split the nation in half and damaged friendships and family relations. What our offspring learn at school might differ considerably from what they hear at the dinner table. Parents who pay "tea money" to get them into a better school probably tell their kids that bribery is bad. What is ethical about a famous and popular television host being jailed for 13 years in a corruption case, even when many people say he's the victim of unfair persecution? And what is this thing called democracy? Can it be bad? Can a military coup be good? Thailand enjoys Children's Day, and its leaders have been fond of adorning it with slogans. In 1956 Field Marshal Plaek Pibulsongkram fancied the notion of children "striving to help others". Sarit Thanarat's five Children's Day mottoes all began with "My revolutionary children shall ..." followed by "love progress" or "love discipline" and the like. Thanom Kittikachorn came out with twice the number of slogans, his favorite being "Good kids embellish the nation; smart kids help progress." Prem Tinsulanonda urged youngsters to display "integrity" and "honesty". Chuan Leekpai promoted "adherence to democracy". Thaksin Shinawatra at least ventured away from ideology to focus on reading, thinking and being bold. Abhisit Vejjajiva emphasized a pure mind and volunteer spirit. Yingluck Shinawatra hoped children would use "wisdom" and "knowledge". Prayut Chan-ocha has clung to the "knowledge" approach of the premier he overthrew in a coup, also repeating the belief that thoughtful use of knowledge will ensure the country a "bright" future. | 2 | Next Page >> Tweet PREVIOUS ARTICLE Taiwan cannot afford to buy friends NEXT ARTICLE Terrex detention a matter for the law