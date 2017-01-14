TPP's demise opens new doors

The final doomsday countdown has begun for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

Donald Trump will take the oath to become the 45th President of the United States in one week, on January 20, 2017.

In an announcement that sent shock waves across the world, the President-elect had said on November 21, 2016, that on his very first day in office, he would kill the agreement that 12 nations had negotiated for years.

Without the U.S. as a major driving force, the trade pact, said to be the biggest ever breakthrough in global trade liberalization, simply cannot pull its weight.

Under the agreement's rules, the TPP can only come into force if it is ratified by at least six members representing 85 per cent of the group's combined GDP. By itself, the U.S. accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the group's GDP.

Trump, essentially a businessman and a hawkish "America first" advocate, had repeatedly slammed TPP for not giving the U.S. any direct and profound economy-wide benefits and taking away jobs from American people.

However, January 20 is yet to come and it may be too soon to pronounce the TPP dead, because it remains uncertain if Trump meant he could do it or he would do it.

If some trade experts or even politicians are still clinging to hopes that the landmark pact, combining 36 per cent of world GDP, can be brought back to the negotiation table, there is no need to call them delusional.

Stranger things have happened. Just look at how things unfolded during the 2016 U.S. Election. At the outset, not many people gave Trump even an outside chance at being the U.S. President. Now he is on the verge of being sworn in.

Trump may reconsider his own TPP decision because perspectives are different from the driver's seat of the U.S. economy. He has to consider not just foreseeable economic benefits but the merits and demerits of his country's global trade leadership role in the years to come.

Anyway, here in Vietnam, a TPP member long hyped as its largest beneficiary, the agreement is no longer an issue of major concern.

The focus is on how trade liberalization will move in the coming months and years, with or without the U.S., and what the new directions are for smaller TPP members, especially export-driven economies like Vietnam.

Not Devastating

For all the touted benefits, the TPP's collapse is not likely to be devastating for its member nations, fortunately.

"Do not expect any dramatic economic consequences from TPP's demise" said Stephen Olson, a scholar at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

"Trade is already open and flowing at robust levels amongst many TPP partners and that will continue."

According to the Asian Development Bank, from 2000 onwards, nearly 100 new free trade agreements (FTAs) have been signed in the Asian region alone. Within the TPP group, the game leader — the U.S. — has FTAs in place with 6 of its 11 members.

Vietnam, a comparatively small economy, has signed 12 FTAs with powerful economic blocs like the EU, and with large economies like Japan and South Korea.