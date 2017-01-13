Toughen up, Shinzo

TOKYO -- This spring, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will become the second longest-serving leader after German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Group of Seven advanced nations. The question is how Abe will work to produce specific achievements, utilizing his vast experience gained during four years in office since his return to power as prime minister. The genuine value of his diplomatic power will be tested.

Abe's most important task is to facilitate relation-building with three foreign leaders — Trump, who will be inaugurated as U.S. president on Jan. 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. A tough strategy and strong negotiating ability will be needed to pursue Japan's national interests, based on the fostering of international cooperation.

Share Perceptions

Arrangements are being coordinated for the prime minister to visit the United States and hold talks with Trump as early as late this month. During his presidential election campaign, Trump referred to a possible withdrawal of U.S. forces stationed in Japan. There is a need to properly explain to Trump about the significance of the Japan-U.S. alliance as an important deterrent to China, which is attempting to change the status quo by force in the South and East China seas.

Similar efforts will also be necessary for the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact, from which Trump has said he will withdraw the United States. Besides the benefits of free trade, it should be explained to him that the treaty constitutes part of a medium- and long-term strategy for dealing with China, thereby improving his understanding in this respect.

The prime minister will start a round of visits to the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia and Vietnam on Thursday. During these visits, he plans to confirm the importance of maintaining order in the South China Sea, based on the rule of law. It is important for him to share this perception with Trump regarding the Asian situation.

To reinforce the Japan-U.S. alliance, it is indispensable for Japan to facilitate improvement in its defense capabilities and increase reciprocal cooperation with the United States.

In late December, the government decided on procedural guidelines for the "protection of weapons and others" by the Self-Defense Forces in the defense of U.S. warships and others in peacetime and gray-zone situations under military security-related legislation. It is important for Japan and the United States to repeatedly conduct joint exercises to increase the effectiveness of the guidelines.