Abe's 'super kantei' must produce real results for ordinary Japanese

TOKYO -- With Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration on track to become the longest-serving among our nation's governments, the question now turns to how Abe will utilize his solid power base to produce tangible achievements. For the prime minister, this year will serve as a harbinger of his future.

At a party convention in March, the Liberal Democratic Party will make an official decision to extend the term of office for an LDP president, a move that will enable a single party leader to serve in the position for up to three successive terms, or as long as nine years. Under the new term-of-office rule, Abe would institutionally be able to serve as prime minister until September 2021. Thus, this year potentially marks the halfway point in a period of service that began with the launch of his second Cabinet.

The mainstay of Abe's highly popular administration is the presence of a powerful staff at the Prime Minister's Office, known as the kantei, including Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga. With the prospect of a long reign for the Abe administration, this year is likely to see further progress made in the concentration of power at the Prime Minister's Office.

Abe's "super kantei" retains a firm grip on the right to manage personnel not only of the Cabinet, central government ministries and agencies, but also of related organizations and the Diet. Its strength is unique in the history of Japanese politics since the end of World War II. Such a state of affairs may be subject to criticism. However, the current political situation is the best one could hope for when it comes to dealing with the mountain of problems facing the country both at home and abroad.

The years before the inauguration of the second Abe Cabinet saw Japan's national strength significantly weakened by a succession of short-lived administrations.

Abe has cited the trust of the international community as an advantage enjoyed by long-serving administrations. "If you're close to completing your term of office, other nations take advantage of you simply because you're about to be replaced," he said.

Abe is aware of his position as "a global leader." After attending the Ise-Shima summit meeting of the Group of Seven major countries last year, Abe proudly said to his aides, "(German Chancellor Angela) Merkel and (then British Prime Minister David) Cameron said they had to accept (my opinion) simply because it was I who said it."

In some G-7 nations, power has changed hands, or is changing hands. Britain and Italy have already seen their top leaders replaced since the Ise-Shima summit. The United States and France are scheduled to see new leaders. Abe is therefore the second longest-serving G-7 leader after Merkel. Meanwhile, Merkel will be tested in this respect, too. Her chance of securing a fourth term will depend on the outcome of an autumn election in the lower house of Germany's Bundestag.