US-China ties on the precipice under Trump

Never before have relations between the United States and China been so fraught, at such great risk to so many, over so little or nothing at all. And so much of it is so unnecessary.

More specifically, the problems in the making are between the China of today and the incoming Trump administration. They will bedevil trans-Pacific relations for more than eight years, assuming his reelection and a policy momentum after his second term.

The U.S. and China are not only the biggest economies in the world but also operate the biggest military budgets. In these and other ways, the two countries represent the most important bilateral relationship that will impact on all of their other bilateral and multilateral relations.

Today's world is also one in which the U.S. and Chinese economies are inexorably linked, and increasingly so, in what some have called "Chinamerica." Yet the omens for the next decade or so do not look good.

On the face of it, the loud and brash Trump administration will be marching into office within a fortnight with some set views on China. Trump has accused China of being a "currency manipulator," an "unfair trader" and other allegations to such effect.

But these are old charges predating Trump's candidacy that no longer hold. China has been raising the value of the renminbi in stages for nearly a full decade, as former U.S. Treasury Secretary Hank Paulsen acknowledged years ago.

China has also moved from a "manufacturer for the world" to services industries and enhanced internal consumption. Thus it is no longer just a cheaper workplace to export jobs to, whether or not U.S. companies like Trump's continue to do so.

As some of these current facts sink in for the new administration, Trump will have little or nothing to blame China for. At a time when the U.S. Establishment is getting all hot and excited over China's antics in the South China Sea, Trump has said next to nothing about it.

Trump's Unfathomable Views a Plus

Even after meeting Trump three times, former Secretary of State and pioneer of detente with China Henry Kissinger, still known as a fan of China, confessed he still could not fathom Trump's actual views on China.

That is a plus, because it means Trump's position on China have not been set. But is China up to the task of cajoling Trump into building better relations with Beijing?

The signs so far are not encouraging, but in fact quite the reverse. China is missing out on a great opportunity here, while risking making an enemy of Trump's America.

Throughout his campaign, Trump railed against a Washington Establishment that was pro-war instead of pro-cooperation and peace. He has taken his share of brickbats for that, and still does, as opponents try to link him with Russian President Vladimir Putin and suggest something unseemly about it.

Given its leeway, a Trump presidency can be a refreshing change in not actively seeking to confront or contain another major power — or be patronizing to the Third World. Russia appreciates this, but China still does not.

Forget about the alleged links between Trump and Putin — they have not met and hardly know each other personally.

But they are able to size each other up from a distance, understand each other's strengths, and acknowledge their common motivations. They are both tough, no-nonsense men bent on placing the stamp of their personalities on the governments they lead.