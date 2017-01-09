Trump's tweets a risk to geopolitical stability

Despite its high-market valuation, Twitter is reportedly losing money. It may be a blessing for the world if it was to shut down. Then, the "bellicose ignoramus" (in the words of Martin Wolf in the Financial Times) who has been elected as the 45th president of the United States would not be able to try and express impromptu U.S. policies in less than 140 characters. Trump appears addicted to this medium as the channel to communicate his feelings, facts, and non-facts, reducing the discussion of serious policy issues to the level of farce.

Even prior to assuming office, Trump's tweets have moved markets, cowed corporations into making wrong decisions, provoked official demarches from China, evoked praise from Vladimir Putin, and created an unprecedented public disagreement between the incoming U.S. president and the entire U.S. intelligence "community."

If Twitter does not fold, it may be in the national security interest of the U.S., and indeed of world security, if these U.S. intelligence agencies could prove their prowess by somehow shutting down Trump's Twitter account or making his smartphone disappear. While they are at it, perhaps the telephone lines to the White House could also be put on automatic response mode with a recording of Trump's effusive call with the Pakistan prime minister to ensure that he does not accidentally threaten war against India or one of America's remaining friends if they call.

If Trump's tweeted prescriptions are translated into policy, it could yield a diversity of disasters for America and the world. Here are some examples:

Build a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border to halt illegal immigrants: It is now to be funded (US$20 billion) from the U.S. federal budget (since Mexico has predictably refused to pay for it). The wall, if it is ever built, is likely to be circumvented by tunnels and bribery and corruption.

Question the "one China" policy as a means of coercing trade concessions from China: This crude proposal would destroy the foundation of the Sino-U.S. relationship, often described as the most important bilateral relationship in the world. It could spark a crisis in the Taiwan straits, and possibly an unwanted war.

Impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports: This would invite Chinese retaliation, increase prices for American consumers and fail in reviving outdated U.S. manufacturing jobs.

Coerce China to reverse North Korea's nuclear brinkmanship: This may end current Chinese cooperation and embolden Pyongyang to accelerate its nuclear and missile programs.

Take military action against Pyongyang: Another Korean war would devastate both North and South Korea, America's ally. The possibility of North Korea's collapse will lead to preemptive Chinese intervention.

Align with Russia in Syria to fight the militant Islamic State group (not Assad): Unless the U.S. is prepared to induct ground troops, this alignment also implies acceptance of Iran's overwhelming influence in Syria and Iraq. This would contradict Trump's endeavor to restrain Iran's role in the region and to strengthen if not scuttle the Iran nuclear deal. It will also further alienate Saudi Arabia and other Arab allies

Lift U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia (for its takeover of Crimea and role in eastern Ukraine): This will face strong opposition from both the Democrats and influential Republicans like Senators McCain and Graham.