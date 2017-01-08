A shaky 2016 may turn into a bumpy 2017

SINGAPORE -- Czar Nicholas II, contemplating the new year a century ago, is said to have written in his diary that "1916 was cursed; 1917 will surely be better."

After a year of slowing growth, tension in maritime spaces, several political shocks and the threat of extremist violence, wide swathes of Asia could be excused for sharing similar sentiments as they settle in for the challenges that lie ahead in 2017.

Still, it is always wise to not allow hope to get ahead of reality; the optimistic Czar was forced to abdicate in March 1917 and executed the following year.

Such dire tidings are hopefully not in store for Asia, but it is pretty clear, even this early in the day, that even if the region is spared a revolution, it is heading for a period of considerable turbulence.

From North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's eagerness to develop his nuclear toys and the warm breath of developing strategic contests in East, Southeast and South Asia, to the war in Middle East that threatens to spill over into our neighbourhood - we are, as the saying goes, headed for interesting times.

Three main elements make up this picture.

Economics

First is economics. Will Asia continue to drive global growth, as China's turbocharged economy helped to do for a quarter century?

The forecasts for the broader region are reasonably positive; the Asian Development Bank and the International Monetary Fund think it could expand at more than 5 percent this year. But that does not speak enough for the worry lines over some key economies, particularly mainland China, where growth has significantly slowed amid warnings of calamitous debt addiction.

Corporate defaults are rising. Debt that has climbed steeply to between 260 percent and 280 percent of GDP — against an average of 188 per cent for emerging economies — is being watched around the world. Some firms, like Nomura, calculate the debt level to be even higher, at 309 percent of GDP — compared with 78 percent back in 2007. There are worries that the party may end in a bad way, even if in many instances debtors and creditors are both state entities and the state can absorb much of this for longer without wilting.

Continuing capital flight from China underscores pervasive worry among its elite over the state of things.

A rise in U.S. interest rates, which looks inevitable, could widen that flow as investors chase better returns in safe havens. Meanwhile, an unhelpful U.S. President-elect has added political tension to the mix by threatening a trade war and disturbing settled ways of business on issues such as Taiwan.

India, the third-largest economy in Asia, and one that was comfortably positioned to carry the mantle of fastest-growing major economy, is in self-inflicted shock with the Modi government's move to cancel the high-value currency notes that account for 86 percent of the money in circulation. Demand has eased and thousands have lost jobs from the dislocation.

Like China, India is poised to run into some heavy weather with the Trump administration.