Cash-starved India feels the pain

Two months after India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the controversial decision to withdraw 500 rupee (US$7.4) and 1,000 rupee notes from circulation, his country is still reeling from the effects.

On Nov. 8, Mr. Modi had sought 50 days — until Dec. 31 — for things to become normal after an estimated 86 percent of currency notes were abruptly withdrawn from circulation.

On Jan. 1, Indians were exactly where they had been for days after the November announcement — in queues outside banks and at automated teller machines to withdraw their own money for use in an economy that is still largely cash-driven in terms of the everyday transactions. There are limits to the cash they can withdraw — 4,500 rupees (US$66) a day from ATMs or 24,000 rupees (US$354) weekly from their accounts — and there seems little hope of respite in the foreseeable future.

The distress is so acute in India's villages — where some two-thirds of people live — that India's Central Bank was forced to issue instructions that 40 per cent of cash supplies be sent to rural areas.

Characterized by policy flip-flops and shoddy implementation, the decision to withdraw old notes and to replace them initially with new 2,000-rupee notes — for which no one seemed to have change — and later with 500-rupee notes in a new series was said to have several objectives.

Mr. Modi had said these were to snuff out black money, detect fake notes and paralyze underground groups sitting on large piles of extorted money. Later, spin doctors put it out that it was all part of government's plan to make India a digital, cashless economy.

By themselves, the objectives were unexceptional, even laudable. But as is always the case with pious intention, there is more to the story.

Black money has two faces — the first worn when tax has either not been paid or underpaid on honestly earned income, and the other which is the fruit of crime, extortion or corruption and is spawned by the first.