The Singapore model of economic growth

PHILIPPINES -- Milton Friedman once described Lee Kuan Yew as a "benevolent dictator" from whom a lesson can be drawn: that a free, private-market economic system can be combined with a strongarm political system. In August 1965 when Singapore broke away from Malaysia, the former was beset with high levels of unemployment, lack of sanitation, little supply of potable water, and an ethnic conflict between the Chinese and Malays. But Lee had a vision for his country: to give it a new national identity and make it a commercial and financial center.

Singapore's economic paradigm consisted of linking up with the developed countries, attracting their manufacturers, and exporting their goods. Lee showed the investors that Singapore is a safe and stable country in which to invest. He guaranteed the preservation of their property, stifled barriers to commerce, and reduced transaction costs and externalities that hampered doing business. He did not share the left-wing view that multinational corporations prey on the resources of developing countries. He embraced the corporate world, mostly American firms, and partnered with them in converting Singapore into an exporter of world-class manufactured goods.

Lee's government adopted interventionist economic policies that fostered positive impacts, such as tremendous growth in manufactured exports, elimination of unemployment and absorption of surplus labor, and accumulation of high savings, surplus capital and equities. Singapore soon entered an era of rapid economic growth through industrialization.

The government managed the factors of production.

It created a government-controlled labor union, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), a confederation of trade unions in the industrial, service, and public sectors. The government imposed wage control, restricted or manipulated labor supply conditions, and gave the bargaining power over employment to the employers.

It adopted a no-strike policy in order to ensure industrial peace.

In return, the government ensured labor standards and fair wages, built housing complexes for the workers, and constructed infrastructure for modern transportation systems accessible to workplaces. The government created an industrial environment in which investors did not fear uprisings from their employees.

To balance the bargaining power of the employers, the government invested in human resource development.

It set up technical schools and granted foreign corporations incentives to train unskilled workers for higher paying jobs in electronics, ship repair, and petrochemicals.

For those who could not get industrial jobs, the government partnered with the NTUC and created labor-intensive services mostly in tourism and transportation.