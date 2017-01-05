Thailand blindly shifting to Beijing

BANGKOK -- The Thai military is amid a full-bore "pivot" of its own towards China, to the detriment of our long-time Western allies. This has been particularly obvious in the realm of procurement, with Thai generals eyeing more Chinese military hardware in recent years, beginning with submarines. Now there is talk about replacing U.S.-made battle tanks and with Chinese models, and we might even see a Sino-Thai joint venture involving the manufacture of weapons here.

This dramatic shift in allegiances is taking place under the military-led government that came to power in the 2014 coup and, as such, will never completely be regarded as legitimate. Ruling by a dictatorial interim constitution, it is exempt from any meaningful public debate over its decisions, including its procurements. In Thailand for now and the immediate future, the generals are the sole shapers of public policy, accountable to no one. This is hardly the case in most advanced countries, where military programs have some degree of civilian oversight to ensure they reflect the needs of the nation and are genuinely beneficial to long-term security.

Few Thais would suggest the country should be buying tanks and weaponry solely from the United States, but we do remain treaty allies with the U.S. and it is widely accepted that such status should mean more than the paper bearing the treaty signatures.

Instead, Thailand's decade of political instability has brought criticism from the West, prompting our indignant leaders to adjust policy according to immediate need while ignoring the historical benefits of existing security and defense arrangements and the long-term consequences of their actions.

The Chinese government, itself authoritarian, pays little heed to any of its trading partners' proximity to democracy. Whether foreign leaders trade places by elections or by coups, Beijing will look beyond the politics to make the best of the economic outcome. From its perspective, betting on the Thai army is a solid gamble, with a publicly endorsed draft constitution cementing the military's supervisory role in politics for many years to come.