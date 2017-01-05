A way forward for development goals

KARACHI -- There was a time when the word "development" referred to a process that would transform society altogether into an image of the advanced industrial democracies, with abundance and freedom for all. This vision powered the great five-year plans of what was then called the Third World, or the underdeveloped countries, which saw economic growth, industrialization and the advance of modern rationality moving hand in hand towards a society where an educated, urban citizenry awoke from the fatalism of the past and took destiny into their own hands.

But things did not quite work out as planned, and over time, a series of adjustments and compromises became necessary. There were debates about whether rising inequality had to be part of the process, and if a democratic or authoritarian state was best suited to oversee this process. In time, the vision dwindled and the debates multiplied, leading to a confusing array of meanings that came to be attached to the word "development."

The Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) came as a response to the confusion prevailing in the development camp, as an attempt to pull together the disparate efforts of 'development practitioners' under some sort of a coherent umbrella. With the MDGs reaching their target date in 2015, we now have the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that have been highlighted in a series of articles in this paper.

It is worth noting though that many of the goals have strong virtues, and if states can be expected to make even a modicum of progress on them, it will be an improvement. Goals such as poverty reduction, mitigating the impact of climate change or ensuring gender parity have the added benefit of cutting across lines such as ethnicity, caste or class, that typically divide developing countries.

As such, even if the SDGs cannot be said to be a replacement for the glory days of the developmental dream, they carry much promise and deserve greater attention from the policy community.

They give us goals where there has thus far been little more than debate, and yardsticks to measure progress where there has been rhetoric. For many of these goals, the time to debate and discuss has long passed. What is needed now is clear policy direction and road maps, and the SDGs are as good a place to start as we will ever have.