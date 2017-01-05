ASEAN vs. protectionist America

SINGAPORE -- Donald Trump's inauguration as the next U.S. president is less than three weeks away. Judging by his appointment of ardent China hawk Peter Navarro to head a newly formed White House National Trade Council, hard-nosed trade negotiations with U.S. trade partners are in store during his term.

On trade, Trump has promised to withdraw the U.S.' pledge to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a free trade pact that has not been ratified by U.S. lawmakers. And he has called for the U.S. to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.

Does this spell the end of the TPP? In name and form perhaps. But the U.S. is also unlikely to walk away from a trade pact that accounts for more than 40 per cent of the world's GDP, and leave the door open for the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a trade deal pioneered by ASEAN and its free trade agreement (FTA) partners.

"Much of China's economic diplomacy is beneficial, but the hidden cost is that, at this stage, China is not committed to the open trading system that the U.S. had sought to build, and will not likely promote open trade in services or reduction of non-tariff barriers such as subsidies," says Philip Jeyaretnam, senior counsel and regional chief executive at Dentons Rodyk. In short, a regional trade pact that does not involve the U.S. is not desirable.

So one can only hope that the U.S. comes back to the table. But if it does, it will probably try to extract a bigger concession, given Trump's election bluster over international trade. At the same time, the TPP signatories are not likely to bend over backwards for him, so protracted negotiation for a revised trade pact can be expected.