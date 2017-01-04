Don't get too fancy on deradicalization

KARACHI -- Dealing with the scourge of militancy in Pakistan requires multipronged efforts. One way is to fight militants on the battlefield and uproot the infrastructure of terror, as has been done, to an extent, in the tribal areas as well as in our cities. However, efforts must also be made to prevent young minds from falling into the trap of extremism, and to help them find a way back into the mainstream once they forsake the way of the gun.

Pakistan has experimented with deradicalization programs, most notably in Swat, where the army-led effort has produced mixed results. Now, as reported in this paper yesterday, Sindh also wants to initiate a deradicalization project.

Officials of the provincial Counter Terrorism Department have said that they plan on deradicalizing and rehabilitating around 300 militants lodged in Sindh's prisons. Help would be sought from professional psychologists to understand the factors that drew these individuals toward militancy. The officials went on to say that two youngsters who were on their way to Syria to fight for the militant Islamic State group renounced militancy through these efforts.

It is well known that militant masterminds prey upon the weak and the poor, luring them toward extremist violence with a mix of religious rhetoric and worldly enticements. Certainly, youngsters who had been brainwashed and who now renounce militancy deserve a second chance.

However, we must approach deradicalization efforts with caution. For example, in the case of the Swat program, there is little transparency and it is not known how successful the effort really has been, with rumors that some of the program's graduates have returned to militancy.

Even with militancy reform programs in other countries, such as Saudi Arabia, there is a considerable number of supposedly "reformed" militants that return to violence once reintegrated into society.

While Pakistan's deradicalization plan may seem like a good idea, authorities must pay attention to more basic efforts, such as building high-security prisons for hardcore militants.