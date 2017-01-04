This could be a good year

JAKARTA -- 2016 ended on a disturbing note, giving us pause about what to expect this new year. If in the past, we have had to deal with global economic uncertainty, now we are faced with a period of global political and security uncertainty reminiscent of the Cold War years.

The year 2017 is going to be more unsettling and far less predictable. The best course for Indonesia and Asia as a whole in dealing with this kind of environment is to turn to our own strengths. This means a lot of hard work on our part as a nation.

The world is not going to be a safer place with conflicts and tensions escalating in various corners of the world. There is the war in Syria, causing mass migrations and the export of terrorism, and there are growing tensions among big powers, such as those between the United States and Russia and another possibly between the incoming Donald Trump administration and China. It is unclear whether the U.S. under Trump will be more or less engaging in world affairs, but either way, it will impact the international security environment. Patriotism and protectionism are now trending in many countries.

In our part of the world, Asian countries must deal with a more assertive and powerful China. Beijing is testing the waters in the South China Sea, where it has overlapping territorial claims with several Southeast Asian countries.

Let us hope these conflicts will be resolved peacefully through diplomatic negotiations.

Domestically, Indonesia is not without its own security challenges. The regional elections in February and the increasing trends of intolerance and xenophobia are major issues that the nation will have to contend with in the coming year. Given the changing global political environment, it is all the more reason we should address our own internal challenges first before we can tackle global challenges.

With the right mindset and policy, both Indonesia and Asia can turn 2017 into a good year — or, at the very least, we can weather the storm that may be coming our way. May 2017 be a peaceful, happy and prosperous year for us all.