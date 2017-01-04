Facebook politics, fake news and echo chambers

LAHORE -- Show of hands: How many of us have attempted to engage in a rational political discourse online or with family or friends during a dinner gathering, only for it to end with the head meeting wall each time?

Our opponents have not only become increasingly comfortable subscribing to outrageous political theories — the Illuminati controls everything from cow dung to orbiting satellites, Jews exist solely to obliterate the Muslims, etc. — they also seem to inhabit an alternate factual reality. And when the analysis of Pakistan's complex political history is hijacked by the uninitiated willing to accept clickbait as the absolute truth, it further complicates matters.

Pakistan's political landscape mirrors an intricate game of connect the dots. Connect the wrong dots and the image fails to take shape. Historical context forms the underlying foundation; agendas — national, regional (and often personal) — dictate the vectors of political dynamics. Although the same variables determine political power plays, interstate relationships and foreign policy for pretty much every single nation in existence, Pakistan's ideological creation — founded as a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent — makes its political culture a lot more nuanced in comparison.

Geography doesn't bode well for our political landscape either. We are sandwiched smack in the middle of archrivals India in the east, and Iran and Afghanistan in the west and northwest respectively, the latter two representing two distinct brands of Islam, with all the complications inherent in such a situation.

Moreover, this is a country that's fought several wars, seen its east wing separate, and endured the civil-military tug-of-war on several different occasions — all of which makes it considerably challenging for even knowledgeable citizens to make political judgments about Pakistan without keeping straw man arguments and prejudices at bay.

And all that before Facebook came along. Facebook didn't just help us "connect and share" — it also made abundantly clear that we as a nation are incapable of having a coherent discussion regarding political affairs.

The dearth of research and general lack of critical thinking among much of the population has mutated the nuances of the political equation into every color of the rainbow.

BuzzFeed recently found that viral proliferation of misleading content on social media — Facebook, in particular — comes equally from the left- and right-wing camps. The hyper-partisan content provides a steady dose of misinformation to millions, with dubious pages far outranking mainstream media in terms of shares, comments, likes or retweets.