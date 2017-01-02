US sidelined as others determine Syria's fate

As another grim year of warfare and immense human suffering concluded in the Middle East, three key powers recently got together to coordinate their regional moves in the coming year.

At first glance, it was nothing unusual; summits on the Middle East are not exactly a novelty. But this meeting was radically different. For it did not include the United States, until recently the Middle East's chief arbiter. Nor did it include the representatives of even one Arab nation; instead, it involved Russia, Turkey and Iran, the region's new main players.

Few events illustrate the Middle East's real condition more accurately than this summit. For this is a region from which one superpower is sliding off, a former superpower is returning, and almost everyone else is running fast just to stand still.

The outgoing U.S. administration of President Barack Obama bristles at the suggestion that it has abandoned the Middle East. It points to Washington's crucial role in negotiating the nuclear deal with Iran, the presence of U.S. special forces in Iraq, the supply of essential intelligence information in the continued fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (IS), and U.S. military assistance programs for key regional allies such as the Gulf monarchies, Israel and Jordan.

Still, seasoned politicians and diplomats across the region cannot recall a period when the U.S. counted for so little. For it's not only Iran which is acting more brazenly by encouraging its proxies to fight openly for regional influence, but also U.S. allies such as Saudi Arabia and Israel, which are openly defying Washington's advice and engaging in their own military adventures.

Perceptions play a key role in America's decline as a regional power.

With 45,000 troops stationed in and around the Middle East, the U.S. military still packs a bigger punch than the national armies of many of the region's own countries. And nobody doubts America's ability to pour more troops into the region, should it wish to.

The problem is Mr. Obama has clearly decided that, whatever happens in the region, he will not allow the U.S. military to become directly engaged. He cannot complain, therefore, if nobody takes the U.S. seriously now.