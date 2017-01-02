2016: The year of a decisive shift in the Asia-Pacific's power balance

In the 1942 Hollywood classic Casablanca, Maj. Strasser of the Third Reich tells the French police prefect that his impression of saloon keeper Rick Blaine, the principal protagonist, is that he is just another blundering American.

Capt. Louis Renault's response is to caution that no one should underestimate American blundering.

"I was with them," he says meaningfully to the arrogant German, "when they 'blundered' into Berlin in 1918."

As the sun sets on another year in Asia, large sections of the continent will yearn for the days when America's raw edge, whether stemming from Texan elan or Arkansas mojo, kept the geopolitical order stable in the region.

Instead, this might go down in history as the watershed year when Asia no longer stood to attention when an American president cleared his throat.

A steel-willed Chinese leader has risen above a shaky economy and the embarrassment of being all but declared an outlaw in the South China Sea to impose his will across a widening patch of Asian landscape.

Duterte and the Underwater Drone

Two events were most emblematic about America's declining influence. The first was when Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, whose security is guaranteed by the United States under treaty, hurled personal abuse at President Barack Obama for criticizing his war on drugs.

The other came at year end when China seized a U.S. Navy unmanned underwater drone in the South China Sea in full sight of its owner, and returned the device at a time of its choosing along with a stern warning.

That incident was the second public insult Obama endured from China over the year. Earlier, after a contretemps between U.S. and Chinese officials in Hangzhou Airport, he had to emerge "from the ass" of Air Force One, rather than the regular steel ladder, while on his farewell trip to Asia.

Beijing, clearly, has not forgiven Obama for his "pivot" to Asia that so unsettled it initially before it assessed the challenge as unconvincing wordplay.

American political scientist John Mearsheimer, who proposed the theory of offensive realism and believed that China's growing power will bring it into conflict with the U.S., famously said that international politics has always been a "ruthless and dangerous business, and likely to remain that way."