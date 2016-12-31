US sanctions on Russia a hot potato for Donald Trump

The executive order was in retaliation to alleged Russian hacking to disrupt the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8.

The move hands President-elect Donald Trump, who takes power on Jan. 20, a problem.

Trump, who is seeking to have better relations with Russia and has been accused by critics of being soft on Russia's strongman President Vladimir Putin, could cancel the executive order.

However, his apparent warmth towards Russia — including appointing Rex Tillerson, the ExxonMobil CEO who knows Putin well, as his secretary of state — has raised eyebrows even among some Republicans.

The sanctions have broad bipartisan support. "We have to send a clear message. We will not be pushed around," Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois stated on CNN.

"We need to defend our election system, our democracy & our country," he tweeted separately.

In a brief statement, Trump said: "It's time for our country to move on to bigger and better things. Nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation."

If Trump moves to cancel the executive order quickly, he will risk playing into the hands of his critics on both sides of the increasingly bitter political divide in the U.S.

Ian Bremmer, New York University professor and founder of the Eurasia Group, said in a tweet that it will be hard for Trump to "reassure Putin all will be better on the 20th."

The measures invite reciprocal action, including the expulsion of U.S. diplomats from Russia.

Russia's Embassy in the U.S. quoted Putin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov as saying: "There is no doubt that Russia's adequate and mirror response will make Washington officials feel very uncomfortable as well."

Responding to the prospect of "hastily" imposed sanctions two days before Obama's order, spokesperson of Russia's foreign ministry Maria Zakharova said the sanctions would "create problems for the incoming Trump administration and complicate its relations on the international stage, as well as to force it to adopt an anti-Russia policy."

Soon after fresh sanctions were announced, Zakharova was quoted in the reports as saying: "It's not an administration, but it's a group of foreign policy losers, angry and ignorant."

The sanctions came in the form of an amendment to a previous executive order, on the back of a 13-page joint analysis report by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation released on Thursday afternoon in the U.S. detailing what has been described as "significant malicious cyber-enabled activities" by Russian entities on Democratic Party organizations.

The report provides details on tools and systems used by Russian civilian and intelligence agencies to "compromise and exploit networks and endpoints associated with the U.S. election, as well as a range of U.S. government, political, and private sector entities."