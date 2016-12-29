180 days in: why we need to criticize Duterte Tweet MANILA -- Today marks President Rodrigo Duterte's 180th day in office; by one measure, his famous campaign pledge to crack down hard on crime and illegal drugs in six months has reached its deadline. Of the 6,000-plus Filipinos who have been killed in the president's war on drugs, however, many have been clearly innocent: children caught in the crossfire, victims mistaken for other people. Tomorrow, the Catholic Church remembers the Holy Innocents — the firstborn children massacred on Herod's orders in the jealous king's attempt to kill Jesus. It should also be an occasion for Christians throughout the country to reflect on the true costs of Mr. Duterte's war, and to harden our opposition to it. I have argued before that because "Christianity believes in the possibility of redemption," any initiative which does not respect this belief, such as the president's all-out offensive, mocks the Christian faith. "I realize that ... it is certainly the duty of the policeman to protect the community from criminals, even to the point of shooting them. But the police killings in the war on drugs share a common characteristic: Except for the odd case, all of the suspects were shot in the head or in the back. There was no attempt to disarm or to maim, if the suspects were in fact fighting back." (We should note that this is exactly how ex-president Fidel Ramos criticizes Mr. Duterte's war, as an abandonment of long-standard rules of engagement.) The way the war on drugs is conducted, however, "does not only run counter to the best practices of effective antidrugs campaigns in the world, or to the constitutional guarantees of due process and the protection of human rights, but it is also, strictly speaking, unchristian." This is one urgent reason why, contrary to the president's loyalists, we must continue to criticize Mr. Duterte: His war does not distinguish between the guilty-as-charged and the innocent; his war's first casualty may be the very notion, the value, of innocence. The president's fixation on the illegal drugs problem is reflected in his constant use of fabricated statistics: From 3 million during the campaign, to 3.7 million in the first few months of his presidency (based on the absurd arithmetic of adding the 700,000 or so who had "surrendered" to the police to the spurious base of 3 million), and now to 4 million, another number plucked out of the opioid air. But none of these estimates is backed by official government monitoring. The latest official estimate is 1.6 million. | 2 | Next Page >> Tweet PREVIOUS ARTICLE Hong Kong chief executive election demands deft handling NEXT ARTICLE This time, make the 'new you' last