This time, make the 'new you' last

BANGKOK -- This is a period when love, compassion and forgiveness rule and little else matters. Nonetheless, it can be a bit strange since this season of giving is absolutely man-made, meaning that human beings' best qualities prevail for a few days merely because they want them to. In other words, there is no divine hand guiding our goodness (albeit fleeting) to one another at the moment.

Although it marks the start of the earth's new orbit around the sun, New Year's Day can be any day. People in different parts of the world have historically considered various days to be the starting point of the orbit. Jan. 1 is merely the most successful among several candidates for the global start line.

Even in the days when each country marked the New Year independently, the celebrations had the same noble characteristics. People only did good things. They wouldn't lie. Some wouldn't curse. Many shared. The helped the needy. They made merit. Everyone smiled with sincerity.

Those great qualities, activities and attitudes used to be spread throughout the year, as nations had different ideas on the starting point of the earth's journey around the sun. When Jan. 1 was universally agreed upon, many traditional New Year's celebrations were maintained, though minus the vigor of ancient times.

Simply put, most of us now cram our good deeds into a short space of time around Jan. 1. Of course, this is not to claim that bad deeds dominate for the rest of the year. This is to suggest that there are things we could be doing all year long, not just at New Year. In other words, the festive season should be a time for drinking, partying and gift-giving, whereas the sharing and compassion shouldn't be just seasonal.

Our New Year's activities prove beyond doubt that we can be noble. Business might take advantage of the occasion to reap profits, but people in general will take the time to give or to share, and they tend to be more understanding and forgiving. The period brings out the best in us, but it also presents a challenge that many may not notice.

We see glimpses of who we can be during the New Year. So, the challenge is to remain the person we are during the festive period for as long as possible. Some say people "wear masks" during the New Year, only to return to who they really are as the year gets old. That is true, but it doesn't mean it has to stay true.