Uncertainty ahead for Southeast Asia

WASHINGTON -- There is a lot of curiosity about how President-elect Donald Trump's administration may deal with Pakistan and the broader South Asian region. But there is too much uncertainty still for political analysis to produce anything truly meaningful in response. More useful would be to explain the various nodes of uncertainty and narrow down the focus of the discussion to developments that would matter most in terms of shaping the U.S.' South Asia policy.

The most obvious unknown is Trump's approach to policy issues. If one is to believe the greats who have held this or equivalent offices around the globe, being in such positions compels one to adapt and change. Each individual tends to respond to the demands of the job differently but few manage to march on exactly as they want to. The uncertainty is bound to be greater when dealing with a candidate who has never held public office before.

Policy management styles can provide early indication of how important issues may be tackled. But we don't know enough. One is unsure of the nature of the interaction between the Trump White House and agencies like the State Department, Pentagon, CIA and USAID. Will the president's national security council take a hands-on approach to key national security and foreign policy issues? If so, it may make the other agencies somewhat less important. Or will the vice president's office be more empowered? The idea has made the rounds and would be fairly novel. But it would leave us with even less to predict comfortably.

Next, the top Cabinet picks that everyone seems to be focused on may matter less to South Asia than some other parts of the world. The region is unlikely to be a key priority unless something major — probably something bad — puts South Asia back in the headlines. For tier two and three priorities, the working levels of government agencies tend to be far more relevant. So we'd have to know more about who's in the running for slots slightly lower down the pecking order at the State Department and Pentagon to determine where this may leave Pakistan and its neighbors.

There are added bureaucratic complexities when it comes to the U.S. government's handling of South Asia. Ever since Sept. 11, the U.S. has sought to de-hyphenate its ties with India and Pakistan while hyphenating Afghanistan and Pakistan. As Secretary of State Hillary Clinton carved out a bureaucracy to reflect this by appointing a special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan affairs and drawing a fairly solid line between this office and the rest of the South and Central Asia (SCA) bureau that dealt with India and the other SAARC countries.

Pakistan has never fully warmed to the idea of being de-hyphenated from India and some in the Foreign Office felt it fitting for Pakistan to be folded back into SCA. These are two very different bureaucratic arrangements, with their own peculiarities. Being in SCA would perhaps imply reduced attention on Pakistan, but this may not be the worst thing at a time when there are little prospects for convergence of U.S. and Pakistani policies in theaters like Afghanistan and India. It is unclear if there are any plans to move in this direction.