Dear Santa, no more wish lists

It goes without saying that Christmas is my favorite time of year.

Despite having never celebrated it as a religious holiday, there is something about the traditions of the season -- even sans winter in Singapore -- which just prompts me to get into the festive mood.

For people who celebrate Christmas for the spirit of the season alone, perhaps its charm lies in its coveted spot at the tail end of the calendar year.

By the time the holidays roll around, we are so worn by the daily grind of the past 359 days that we need little excuse to eat our weight in festive treats.

The seasonal spices don't hurt either. It is amazing how cardamom, cloves, ginger and cinnamon make anything you whip up for your holiday table taste that much more festive.

And then there is the kitschy decor. Even as I write this column, my work desk is covered in all manner of holiday knick-knacks -- not limited to a Rudolf hat, a Christmas stocking and strings of fairy lights.

Mostly though, Christmas to me has always been about the presents. Not so much in the materialism of the affair but in the ritual of picking out gifts for my nearest and dearest, done with love and completed in stealth.

The love of present-giving is one I attribute to the magical Christmases I had as a child.

Despite my family not actually celebrating the festival, my parents never stopped us from experiencing it wholeheartedly -- taking us on annual treks to see the lights all over the island, for jaunts in the fake soapy snow at Tanglin Mall and to meet many a mall Santa.

A month before Christmas, we would set up our tree -- which involved pulling out the misshapen, plastic branches from storage and rummaging through bags of ornaments and lights till it was decked out beyond belief.

I remember often boasting about it to primary school mates, not because our tree was particularly fancy -- it was much more tacky than traditional -- but more because, in my 6-year-old eyes, it was the most beautiful thing I had ever seen.

On the eve, I would stay up as late as I could wrangle, always writing a thank-you letter to Santa and leaving him cookies and milk before bed.

The next morning without fail, the cookies would have been eaten, the milk would have been drunk and Santa would have left a card for me in his distinct messy scrawl. There was magic in those Christmas mornings.

The one thing I never got to do, though, was write a wish list of presents. While I'm sure I must have made my list of toys well known to whoever would listen, my parents never allowed me to dictate what I should get.

In many ways, the magic then was in waking up starry-eyed on Christmas morning, not knowing what had materialized for me under the tree.

Some years, it was exactly what I had hoped for. Other years, it was something better than anything I could have fathomed.

Whatever the presents were, I was always grateful beyond belief.

I did eventually outgrow Santa, but the one thing I never managed to shake was the love for Christmas surprises.

Now that I have a paycheck and do more present buying than receiving, just the thought of those laughing, surprised faces when presents are ripped open is, in many ways, the best part of Christmas for me.

In recent years though, part of my love of the gift exchange has been marred by the rise of the wish list.