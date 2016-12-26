Overcoming the barriers to giving

This season, let's examine whether we give enough, and in time, to those really in need.

Christmas is a time for giving, sometimes extravagantly so. Every December, the same conundrums surface of what to buy and how much to spend — and, inevitably, what to do with the umpteenth package of cookies or scented toiletries that we receive.

Caught up in the festive spirit, rarely do we ask other questions: Are we giving to the right people, and in the right ways?

When those doubts emerge, they can be piercing. At least that was my experience this year, when my social media feed started presenting a jarringly schizophrenic view of the world in the days leading up to Christmas.

Juxtaposed against the usual festive ebullience — gift ideas for people who already have everything, indulgent presents for your pets, extended mall hours for shopaholics — were the literally ashen faces of Syrian civilians trapped in crumbling Aleppo, and their anguished pleas for attention and rescue.

One particularly haunting video featured a group of children gathering in front of the camera. Sweaters pulled over their puppy-soft bellies, woolen hats and scarves framing chubby cheeks, they fidgeted like carolers about to burst into song.

Then one of the older children, a girl of 10, started speaking. "Hello! This might be the last day that you see me and hear my voice."

'Aleppo is hell'

She introduced the 47 kids around her all orphans, she said, trapped in what was reported to be the last intact orphanage in Aleppo. They were sending a message from the once-thriving Syrian city, now a key battleground in a debilitating civil war that has lasted more than five years, claimed tens of thousands of civilian lives and displaced millions. As outgoing United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon put it in his last news conference last week: "Aleppo is now a synonym for hell."

Like any other kids in December, the children in the video had wishes for Christmas. Their requests were at once heartbreakingly simple and seemingly impossible to fulfil: to "get out of Aleppo and eat and drink," to "live in peace like the rest of the world," to be allowed to play outside without fear that a game of tag could suddenly turn into a real-life flight for their lives.