The man who missed the Nobel

As the world braces itself for terrorist attacks in this festive season, humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi's life and work are a reminder of the true essence of Islam.

Looking through the list of Asia's greats who passed on in the year past, it is impossible to escape a sense of awe at their accomplishments even as you are struck by the realization that ultimately, everyone is mortal.

One standout personality who did not waste a moment of his life, and will perhaps be immortal among his people, was Pakistan's Mr. Abdul Sattar Edhi.

It is not quite possible to tally the contribution Mr. Edhi had made to his adopted land by the time he passed away this July. By some reckoning, he was 88 years old then. But it would be no exaggeration to say he was the most respected Pakistani of his time. All three service chiefs showed up for his state funeral.

The eponymously named foundation he started in 1957 as a tent hospital for victims of the Hong Kong Flu had grown into a sprawling enterprise involved in running ambulance services, clinics, maternity homes, blood banks, mental asylums, shelters for street kids and battered women, and much more. Among the millions who benefited from his charitable work were thousands of dead men whom he had washed himself before shrouding them for burial. Such was the enormity of his humility that he never once considered this too menial, or demeaning, a task.

Mr. Edhi was sometimes called the Mother Teresa of Pakistan but that, while intended to flatter, is an inadequate comparison. It is a wonder that the Nobel Committee, which awarded the Peace Prize to Mother Teresa in 1979 and to child rights activists Kailash Satyarthi of India and Malala Yousafzai of Pakistan in 2014, should have overlooked Mr. Edhi all these years. He himself did not care about the award, saying he expected a better reward from Allah when it was his turn to meet his maker.

Mr. Edhi was born in Gujarat before the Partition of India, and moved to the new state of Pakistan as a young man, his parents choosing to start their new life in the bustling port city of Karachi.

The Edhis were from the Momin, or Memon, tribe, who converted to Islam from Hinduism some three centuries ago. Although Edi translates as "lazy" in the Gujarati language, the tribe was committed to hard work.

They also carried a humanitarian streak in their veins. Mr. Edhi, who was expelled from school in Grade 4 for fighting, was initiated into social service by his mother. A watershed moment in his career came in December 1986 when the Pakistani military and intelligence launched Operation Clean-up in Karachi's Sohrab Goth area against anti-social elements backed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.