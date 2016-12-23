'Dirty Harry' Duterte boasts of personally killing with impunity

Singapore -- It is difficult to keep tabs on just how many times Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he personally killed someone.

It is integral to the "Dirty Harry," take-no-prisoners mythos he has been cultivating to bolster his political capital. His aides say most of it is just bluster or "hyperbole."

But even when foreign governments and human rights activists call him out, Duterte does not recoil. He, in fact, doubles down.

Last week, he told a group of businessmen that when he was mayor of the southern city of Davao, he would roam the streets on his motorcycle "looking for trouble."

"I was really looking for a confrontation, so I could kill," he said.

Two senators said his admission was grounds for impeachment.

"That is a betrayal of public trust, and that constitutes high crime ... That is grounds for impeachment," said Senator Leila de Lima, Duterte's long-time critic.

But did the Philippines' mercurial leader wince? No.

He instead later recounted, while on a state visit in Singapore, that he had in fact emptied an entire magazine of an M16 assault rifle on three men who abducted a woman in 1988.

"I don't really know how many bullets from my gun went inside their bodies, but it happened," he said.

On Monday, he retold that story, which he first recounted last year.

When he was running for president early this year, he would regale his supporters with tales of death and mayhem.

He recalled a prison riot in Davao in 1989. Inmates had taken an Australian missionary hostage. They later raped and killed her.

Duterte said he was so angry he grabbed his Uzi submachine gun and stormed into the prison.

"I emptied one magazine clip. There was a firefight, and then every one of them was dead," he said.