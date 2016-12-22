Singapore should build on Philippines ties Tweet Singapore -- Singapore got a close-up look at the flint-edged new President of the Philippines last week when he paid a two-day visit to the island. The famously free spoken Rodrigo Duterte stuck to his recent script on several issues. These included an unflinching commitment to pursuing the deadly war on drugs that he has unleashed since taking office; his defiant rejection of any criticism of his methods and his well-known disdain for the United States. The thousands of his countrymen who went to the Singapore Expo to see their leader in the flesh and to hear from him directly were testimony to his enduring allure to Filipinos who hope to see their nation rid of corruption and drugs. Singapore-Philippine ties stretch back to pre-independence days. Filipino leader Jose Rizal made four trips to Singapore between 1882 and 1896. Singapore is the fourth-largest trading partner of the Philippines, ranking behind the U.S., China and Japan. It is also a significant investor there; indeed, its companies are poised to move beyond Metro Manila to cities such as Davao and Cebu. As Duterte sets about rebuilding the nation's infrastructure, companies such as Singtel and SIA Engineering should be able to contribute to the effort. The city-state also is host to about 180,000 Filipinos who are represented in sectors as diverse as banking, advertising, nursing and domestic help. Tweet PREVIOUS ARTICLE Economy stronger under Obama NEXT ARTICLE 'Honor killing' laws ineffective without grassroots change