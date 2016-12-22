'Honor killing' laws ineffective without grassroots change

Pakistan -- Over the weekend, The Washington Post published a story titled "In Pakistan, five girls were killed for having fun. Then the story took an even darker twist." Written by Pamela Constable, the story was a follow up of a gruesome case of five women from Kohistan whose lives, it is very strongly suspected, came to an untoward and cruel end four years ago. All of them are said to have been killed on the orders of a jirga, after a grainy video was shared, showing them clapping and singing at a wedding ceremony.

The past few months have seen some new but unsurprising developments in the case. The first of these, reported some weeks ago by the Pakistani media, relates to a fact-finding mission that told the Supreme Court that the women were, in fact, dead or missing; that the assertions of the elders who maintained they were alive did not appear to be true.

This position was based at least in part on the fact that experts in the U.K. looked at digital photographs of the women presented and deemed they were not the same as the women in the video.

Death Was More or Less Inevitable

Although the matter is in court awaiting a final decision, it is relevant to recall the incident that came to light some four years ago. At that time, I, along with many other commentators and human rights activists, noted that there was very little likelihood that the women would have been spared. With video proof of their so-called transgression and an edict reportedly demanding their killing, death was more or less inevitable.

The fact that elders in the village apparently thought they could simply produce another set of girls, which seems to have been the case, and insist that no such thing had taken place is further evidence of what all Pakistanis know, i.e. women's lives are worth little in Pakistan and women who dare to have fun, to be happy, are worth even less.

Devoid of identity and individuality, the girls of Kohistan, like their sisters all around the country, were considered interchangeable by the elders of their community, one exchanged for another, the dead for the living.

A little over two and a half months ago, the "anti-honor crimes bill" was passed by the Pakistani parliament amid controversy and opposition by the religious parties. The bill enhanced the maximum imprisonment for so-called honor killers, who are most often close male relatives of the victims, from 14 to 24 years, regardless of whether they have been pardoned by their own family members.

One hoped that the passage of the bill and the media attention around it would serve as a deterrent to would-be honor murderers eager to slay their wives or sisters or daughters to avenge their cruel conceptions of a violation of their "honor."