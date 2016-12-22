Bilateral communication key in wake of envoy assassination

Pakistan -- Political assassinations are a grim fact of history and the current era. If not investigated swiftly and transparently, these killings have the potential to fuel confrontation.

The murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov in Ankara on Monday comes at a highly sensitive time, in one of the most combustible regions in the world. The act was almost surreal: the veteran diplomat was mowed down as he spoke at a photographic exhibition in the Turkish capital, murdered by an off-duty police officer apparently as a reaction to events in neighboring Syria. As reported in world media, the gunmen shouted political slogans about Aleppo, which was recently retaken by Syrian forces with Russian support from the opposition in a brutal, bloody campaign. Fortunately, presidents Erdogan and Putin have been in contact after the killing; such communication at the highest level is essential in order to control the situation and prevent any escalation, considering the transnational nature of this crime.

The Turkish authorities must investigate how the gunman gained access to such a high-profile event, especially since he was armed despite not being on duty at the time. Secondly, greater scrutiny of the security forces is in order; the fact this crime was carried out by a member of the police makes it all the more chilling. The state needs to investigate whether extremist factions have infiltrated the security services. While one may disagree with a nation's foreign policy, political violence is unacceptable. Relations between Turkey and Russia have been strained ever since the Syrian civil war broke out, as both states have backed opposing sides; matters got especially chilly when Russia intervened militarily to support Bashar al-Assad's forces in September last year. They reached a nadir when the Turks downed a Russian warplane near the Syrian border last November. Things have improved since then, but the latest killing — if not investigated — can poison ties once more. In a Middle East on edge, it is essential both powers keep talking.

This is an editorial published by Dawn on Dec. 21.