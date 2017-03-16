Europe, Ankara on the brink of diplomatic rupture

ISTANBUL -- The bitter row between Turkey and Europe in the referendum campaign on expanding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers risks causing lasting damage to their often-fraught relationship, analysts say.

Once the current spate of votes in Turkey and Europe is over, the dispute will leave both sides at a historic crossroads to decide on the nature of their future alliance.

Turkey is a key member of NATO and has sought to join the European Union as a strategic goal in an agonizingly long process dating back to the 1960s.

There have been numerous rows over the last few years — especially over human rights — but none have matched the volcanic acrimony of the current clash as Turkey gears up for the April 16 plebiscite.

Erdogan has said the Netherlands and Germany were acting like the Nazis for preventing his ministers from holding rallies abroad to push for a "yes" vote in the referendum, leaving The Hague and Berlin aghast.

"Such tensions leave their mark and weaken the perception that Turkey and Europe share a common fate," Ilter Turan, professor of political science at Istanbul's Bilgi University, told AFP.

The crisis has come about as Erdogan — who survived an attempted military coup in July — seeks to tip the balance in a tight referendum campaign and to strike a chord with nationalist voters.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is meanwhile conscious of the need to take a hard line against Erdogan as he shapes up to face the ultra-right populist Geert Wilders in Wednesday's highly-watched election.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is facing an election in September, while France meanwhile votes in a two-round presidential poll in April and May with Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Front a serious contender.

Analysts say that once the excesses of the election frenzy are calmed, there will again be a chance to put pragmatism before sensationalism.