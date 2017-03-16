WikiLeaks makes US politics even more intriguing

BANGKOK -- There were fears that WikiLeaks was turning from a whistleblower into a political weapon.

What if someone stole your laptop and made public all the private content you kept on it? That was how a former U.S. ambassador to Thailand once responded to a question about WikiLeaks, which had been making its presence felt at the expense of the reputations of many world leaders, elected and otherwise. It was a sound, if not ideal, argument against the controversial whistleblowing website.

Many years have gone by and the latest WikiLeaks stunt has made her statement extremely ironic. U.S. intelligence authorities, claims the anti-secrecy network, have been literally looking into your laptops and other computer devices, in violation of your privacy, under the guise of "security" concerns, be they national or global. Who's the bigger thief now, you wonder.

If the latest leak turns out to be accurate, then we are left with uneasy questions. Should we let WikiLeaks keep doing what it has been doing, stealing data from the state to warn us how our laptops are being peeked at by the authorities? On the other hand, should we let the authorities keep doing what they are doing, spying on our laptops and accusing those who expose their nosiness of criminal acts? Who should we trust more — the presumed enemy of the state or the state that presumes anyone can be its enemy?

America is launching an investigation — not into whether innocent citizens are being spied on, but into how WikiLeaks came up with the explosive information. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and White House have declined to comment on the authenticity of the files leaked, but a highly interesting remark was made by a CIA spokesperson, who told the BBC: "The American public should be deeply troubled by any WikiLeaks disclosure designed to damage the intelligence community's ability to protect America against terrorists and other adversaries."

One possible interpretation: It's true, but we did what we did for the greater good, and WikiLeaks should be ashamed of itself for utterly failing to see the big picture.

The CIA, of course, has been hit hard by the latest WikiLeaks bombshell. The leaked files portray the agency as the pre-eminent hacking operator, sneaking into high-tech phones and televisions worldwide. The CIA was allegedly smart, too, adopting techniques that made it look like hackers in Russia were responsible.