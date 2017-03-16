Is the two-party duopoly set to end in France?

PARIS -- With neither the mainstream left nor right tipped to win the French presidency, this year's election could end a lock on power that has defined the country's politics for decades.

Surveys show voters are fed up with a political class seemingly incapable of solving the problem of high unemployment and low growth amid widespread fears about the impact of globalization.

Only 17 percent of those questioned in an Ipsos poll last month gave high marks to France's democratic system.

This general malaise finds the two big traditional parties — Socialists on the left and Republicans on the right — struggling for positives as the election clock ticks down.

Instead, the center and the far right are seen as frontrunners, with their candidates expected to lead the pack in the April 23 first round to qualify for the run-off vote on May 7.

France is "coming to the end of a political order that started in the 1980s," said political scientist and pollster Jerome Sainte-Marie.

Over this time, the reins passed back and forth between the Socialists and the Republicans (previously known as the UMP), with the far-right National Front (NF) looking on from the sidelines.

But with each swing of the pendulum, real change has become increasingly elusive, "alongside a growing exasperation in the face of the economic crisis," Sainte-Marie said.

Current polls show that NF leader Marine Le Pen, 48, and centrist Emmanuel Macron, a 39-year-old former Socialist minister who founded his own movement last year, will duel in May's final vote.

As well as a prevailing mood of disillusionment, which reflects long-standing trends showing the French are worried about the direction of their country, there are also short-term reasons to explain the possible shift.