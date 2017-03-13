Kim killing sheds light on plight of female migrants

KUALA LUMPUR -- Li Nang, a young migrant worker wearing hot pants and high heels, stood before the statue of a gilt goddess garlanded with marigolds and fairy lights in Kuala Lumpur as she prayed for good business — and her own safety.

Malaysia's underground community of undocumented female workers was thrust into the spotlight when news emerged that Kim Jong Nam was assassinated by two women migrants using lethal nerve agent VX on Feb. 13 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Since then, a Malaysian police crackdown on undocumented workers like Li has escalated — making their already vulnerable existence even more precarious.

Airport CCTV footage shows two women approaching the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and apparently rubbing his face with a cloth.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 28, from Vietnam, have since been charged with the murder and face the death penalty if found guilty.

South Korea says Jong Un ordered the killing of his estranged sibling, who had lived overseas for years but had voiced criticism of the regime, and engaged two outsiders to carry it out.

Both women have told diplomats from their countries they were duped into believing that they were taking part in a TV prank show but Malaysian police have rejected their claims.

Little is known about them, with police saying that Huong worked at an "entertainment outlet" while Aisyah was a masseuse at a spa, but immigration experts say the secrecy surrounding their lives illustrates the clandestine existence led by thousands of undocumented Southeast Asian women migrants.

Many migrants travel to Malaysia through formal labor contracts, but thousands more take advantage of being allowed to work in Singapore and Malaysia for 30 days at a time, travelling back and forth between two or three countries and trying to earn as much as possible before their luck runs out.

Taking up jobs as cleaners, waitresses, masseuses and prostitutes, they live in the grip of a murky system, vulnerable to exploitation and harassment by police looking to shake them down for bribes.

As she prepared for work, Li, a 25-year-old Vietnamese prostitute, kept up a steady exchange of messages with her sister in Ho Chi Minh City, in an attempt to reassure relatives even as she herself feared for her safety.

"I texted her saying 'I have to take the risk. What choice do I have? I need the money,'" Li told AFP inside a dimly lit bar.

The arrests of her compatriot Huong and Indonesian Siti have brought unwelcome attention to a community which already has much to fear from Malaysian authorities.