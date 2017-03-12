Canada's Trudeau strikes an unlikely alliance with Trump

OTTAWA -- While other world leaders have been disparaged by Donald Trump or faced ire at home for trying to woo his White House, Canada's progressive Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has struck up an unlikely alliance with the U.S. president.

Trudeau has been called the "anti-Trump" in a German newspaper, while at home, supporters on the left have bit their tongue as he renews neighborly ties with the Republican, for the sake of a key trade and security relationship.

Of course, Trudeau has not shelved his liberal values, which he touts every time he stands in front of a microphone.

But he also hasn't denigrated Trump to advance his agenda or to score cheap political points — at least not overtly.

The result has been seemingly strong ties with the Trump administration, with no loss of political capital for Trudeau at home or abroad — rather a deft maneuver by the Canadian leader.

"It's a fascinating relationship," said Ian Capstick, a political analyst and head of Media Style in Ottawa.

"I don't know if I would call it a close relationship," Capstick told AFP. "Rather I'd say it's an early successful relationship."

Trump commended Canada twice in his maiden address to Congress late last month, after heaping praise on Trudeau during his earlier visit to Washington.

"America is deeply fortunate to have a neighbor like Canada," Trump told a joint press conference with Trudeau at his side.