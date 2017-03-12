Poland risks EU isolation in wake of Tusk debacle

WARSAW - Poland risks isolation in the European Union after its right-wing government failed in its bitter campaign to derail the re-election of its own citizen Donald Tusk as the bloc's president.

"Alone in the EU" and "Tusk won 27 to 1" read headlines splashed across the front pages of major liberal and centrist newspapers in Poland on Friday, while a high-circulation tabloid declared Tusk "King Donald II."

The bloc's leaders voted by 27 to one at a Brussels summit to give former Polish Premier Tusk a new two-and-a-half-year mandate — with only Poland's current Prime Minister Beata Szydlo voting against.

Szydlo, whose euroskeptic Law and Justice (PiS) party has nursed a long and bitter enmity with the centrist Tusk, on Friday also blocked the summit's final statement in response.

Her government accuses Tusk of having "brutally violated" the rule of "political neutrality" by becoming involved in domestic political disputes.

Since winning power in October 2015 elections, Szydlo's populist administration has pushed through a string of controversial reforms that triggered mass protests at home and an EU threat of sanctions over rule of law violations.

The Rzeczpospolita newspaper on Friday branded Tusk's re-election an "unprecedented failure" for Szydlo's government.

"It's obvious that Warsaw is isolated and has no allies in Europe," the daily said in an acerbic editorial.

Gazeta Wyborcza meanwhile observed that "the open war against the EU will have detrimental consequences for Poland," particularly in terms of the future EU budget and regional policy.

'Complete outsider'

"If (PiS party leader Jaroslaw) Kaczynski forces the government to get angry with the EU, it's not the EU that will lose but Poland," it said.

Although he holds no office other than being an MP, Kaczynski is Poland's de facto most powerful politician.