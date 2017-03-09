Tusk row overshadows EU summit

BRUSSELS -- A row over Poland's attempt to oust European Union President Donald Tusk threatens to overshadow a summit this week that was meant to focus on post-Brexit unity.

Warsaw's surprise announcement of a challenger has upset plans to rubber-stamp a new mandate for former Polish premier Tusk, and underscored east-west splits in the 28-nation bloc.

The leaders are also at odds over the contents of a declaration they hope to make on the future at a summit in Rome later this month marking the EU's 60th birthday.

Big guns like Germany and France back a "multi-speed Europe" in which some members could deepen integration faster than others, but Eastern nations oppose it.

"President Tusk believes that the key message in Rome should still be unity," a senior EU official told a briefing ahead of the summit on Thursday and Friday.

"Indeed if in Rome a new baby is to be born, the name of this baby should be 'Unity' rather than 'Multi-speed,'" added the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Unity is at a premium for the EU as it deals with Britain's departure after last year's referendum, Russian aggression and new U.S. President Donald Trump.

The first task for the leaders on Thursday, when they will meet at 28 with Britain included, will be deciding on a new term for Tusk until the end of 2019.

Poland's euroskeptic government threw a spanner in the works on Saturday when it suddenly proposed Euro-MP Jacek Saryusz-Wolski instead of Tusk, its long and bitter foe.

Centrist Tusk is still near-certain to be re-elected as he has broad support for his handling of crises including migration and Greek debt.