US diplomats fear drastic cuts to funding

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's review of government spending has forced U.S. diplomats to consider drastic budget cuts they fear would harm their ability to head off conflict — and silence a superpower.

Already sidelined by Trump's foreign policy inner circle, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's State Department has reportedly now been asked to suggest ways to slash 37 percent from its US$50 billion budget.

Serving State Department staff said budget negotiations are "in the early stages" — but there was no disguising the grim mood in the building, and former senior officials were scathing in their criticism of the idea.

Trump has promised the U.S. military its biggest funding increase in history, boosting the Pentagon's spend to more than US$600 billion with a hike greater than the State Department's entire annual budget.

He proposes to pay for this from the proceeds of increased growth and by making draconian cuts to several government programs and departments, including the State Department and its development agency USAID.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already signaled he may not allow such a massive cut to the department to pass, but Trump's opening gambit is a sign of the low esteem he attaches to State.

"It's not like we have enough capacity right now," said Ilan Goldenberg, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security and a former senior official at both State and the Pentagon.

Goldenberg told AFP it would make no sense to gut the State Department just as Trump is demanding renewed efforts to conclude counter-terror operations against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

When the U.S. military or its local allies defeat the jihadists, local authorities will need diplomatic and political support to rebuild communities and prevent an eventual slide back into violence.

But Trump made no mention of Iraq, Syria or Afghanistan — still host to more than 8,000 U.S. troops and the longest war in U.S. history — in a landmark speech to Congress on Tuesday laying out his priorities.

According to Goldenberg, the Pentagon has often drawn up ambitious counter-terrorism plans that rely upon State and USAID to work with local populations, only to find the diplomats lack the resources.

"The bottom line is if you actually ended up with this cut, it would be pretty devastating," he warned.

Faced with multiple violent crises around the globe, the big-spending Pentagon could quickly find ways to spend Trump's promised windfall — but even the military establishment has not welcomed his plan.

On Monday, 120 retired generals and admirals — including former CIA director and retired general David Petraeus — signed a letter urging the president not to cut spending on diplomacy and foreign aid.