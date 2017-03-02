How will the Pentagon spend extra billions?

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has outlined a goal to hike American military spending by nearly 10 percent, shoveling yet more cash toward a defense budget already greater than that of the next seven nations combined.

The proposal faces stiff opposition but if approved, the basic military budget would swell to US$603 billion.

So what, exactly, does the military need billions of dollars extra for?

Military leaders have in recent weeks warned that aging equipment and underfunding have left the Pentagon with a crisis in "readiness" — the speed at which it can respond.

They say the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere have hammered military equipment, much of which needs urgent upgrading or replacement.

"We were out of Iraq, but we are back in Iraq. We were out of Afghanistan, but we are not out of Afghanistan," said General Herbert "Hawk" Carlisle, who heads the Air Combat Command.

"We have Libya, we have Yemen, we have North Korea still, we have South China Sea, the Ukraine," he added.

Carlisle noted that the Air Force has shrunk its fighter squadrons from almost 100 in the early days of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq down to just 55 today . He wants to get the number of squadrons up to 60.

Then there's the development of the Long-Range Standoff nuclear cruise missile, the replacement of the intercontinental missile fleet, the F-35 stealth plane — to name but a few areas clamoring for cash. And that's just the air force.

Trump in January signed an executive order to begin increasing the size of the U.S. military, promising new aircraft, naval ships and more resources for the Pentagon.

He offered few specifics but has said he envisioned a naval fleet of 350 vessels, up from current 274 and more than its 310-vessel target.

The Republican-held Congress will still need Democratic buy-in to approve the military spending proposal — a tough sell considering Trump wants to pay for it by slashing funding to other federal agencies and likely will cut taxes.