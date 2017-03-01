Libyan 'hell' is driving the latest EU migrant surge

ROME -- Nightmarish conditions in Libya are helping to drive a surge in the numbers of migrants attempting to reach Italy in the depths of winter, humanitarian officials and asylum seekers say.

European efforts to close the route are also thought to lie behind a 50 to 70 percent increase in the number of mainly African migrants who have landed at Italian ports in the first two months of this year, compared to the same period in 2015 and 2016.

More than 2,700 people have been rescued in recent days, including a newborn delivered aboard a Norwegian police vessel.

The latest arrivals will lift the total for January and February to more than 13,400, according to government figures released Monday.

The number of deaths has also spiked: Survivor testimonies point to 350 so far this year, compared to around 100 in the same period of last year, according to the U.N.

A week ago, the bodies of 74 migrants washed up on a beach near Tripoli.

The dangers of winter crossings had been underlined in February 2015 when four rubber dinghies packed with migrants were caught in a storm that was to claim some 330 lives, including many who froze to death and 20 who perished in the course of what rescuers described as a hellish salvage operation.

'Hit until you faint'

"The increase in arrivals is probably due to living conditions in Libya becoming ever more dangerous," said Flavio Di Giacomo, spokesman for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), one of the agencies that helps migrants on their arrival in Italy.

Sairon Kamara, a Guinean rescued last week, described the brutality of the traffickers who organize the migrants' journeys.

"The people would beat us every day and hang us (upside down) with rope," Kamara told an AFP reporter on board the Golfo Azzurro, a rescue boat operated by Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms.

"It was not easy, every day people are dying. Every day, people die."

Fellow Guinean Bari Mamadu described how the smugglers would force migrants to call their families to ask for more money.

"When you dial the number, they hit you so your parents will hear you screaming ... there are five people hitting you with thick piping, hitting, hitting until you faint."