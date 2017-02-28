Emerging market, technophobe demand keeps dumbphones alive

BARCELONA -- Dumbphones — handsets that just make calls and send texts — were set to disappear as technology moved on, but they have survived in emerging markets and among nostalgics of simpler devices in the West.

Their continued appeal was underscored on Sunday in Barcelona on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress, the world's biggest mobile expo, as Nokia unveiled a revamped version of its iconic 3310 model, more than a decade after it was phased out.

Dumbphones remain useful to telecoms operators to "relaunch or accelerate" mobile phone use as they are relatively inexpensive, said Julien Miniconi, a telecoms expert at consulting firm Wavestone.

"It makes sense especially in countries where the network is not great," he added.

Last year 1.5 billion smartphones were sold around the world, according to research firm Gartner.

But the dumbphone market is still significant, with nearly 400 million sold in 2016.

In certain emerging markets such as India, their sales still outstrip smartphones.

Basic phones accounted for over 55 percent of all mobiles sold the third quarter of 2016 in the world's second most populous country, according to the International Data Corporation, a market research firm.

And dumbphone sales are continuing to rise in this major market by about four percent per year.